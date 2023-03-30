It’s #ThrowbackThursday and what better way to go down memory lane than recapping how Hrithik Roshan created magic with his character ‘Vedha’ in Vikram Vedha, which happens to clock 6 months today!

Fans anxiously awaited Hrithik Roshan’s return to the big screen and what a return it was! With Vikram Vedha, the actor set an all-new performance benchmark, playing a gangster unapologetically and with an unparalleled screen presence that reflected both the essence of the character while not compromising with his superstardom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan didn’t just play the role of ‘Vedha’ but became ‘Vedha’ completely absorbing every element of the character and his nuances. In order to embody ‘Vedha’, Hrithik let go of all inhibitions and as part of his prep was willing to be eccentric and wacky. He absolutely let go and submitted to the process, participating in everything from voice training and speaking gibberish to dialogue rehearsals, dancing to 80s music, emoting to nature, and recording himself to perfect his mannerisms and dialect.

Giving audiences a look at the BTS video that captured the prep behind the character, Hrithik Roshan mentioned, “To become ‘Vedha’ I had to first find comfort in being a ‘yeda’. 9 months of prepping & being Vedha – from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it’s a character I’m proud of. Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Vikram Vedha also starring Saif Ali Khan, directed by Pushkar – Gayatri, released on 30th March, 6 months ago. Hrithik’s character portrayal of Vedha is a master class in itself. It wasn’t an easy feat to take up a role that is already done and received praise but Hrithik not only attempted it but also took it notches higher.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Dons Mom Gauri Khan’s Outfit At A Party, Fans Say “Like Mother Like Daughter”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News