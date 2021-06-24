Actor Vijay Varma posted a photograph on social media saying it was his Tinder profile picture, and revealed that he shared the image because he is not on the dating app.

Advertisement

Vijay posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen driving his car with only the side view of his face visible. In the image, palm trees can be seen through the sunroof of the car.

Advertisement

“Tinder profile picture.. Since I am not on Tinder I’m posting it here. Also isse pehle aap log sawaal khada karein.. plastic nikal diya gaya hai (Also, before you ask I have removed the plastic). Purani photo hai (This is an old picture. Felt cute might never delete,” Vijay Varma wrote as caption.

Check out the post shared by Vijay Varma below:

Vijay’s friend and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had a quirky comment related to the video game “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City”.

He wrote: “Vice city mein ghoom rahe ho kya bhai (Are you roaming in vice city?)”

Speaking about his work, Vijay Varma, who was recently seen in the web series “Ok Computer”, will soon be seen in “Darlings” starring Alia Bhatt, “Fallen” with Sonakshi Sinha, as well as “Hurdang” with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Accidentally Ends Up Revealing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner? Hint: It’s Not Divyanka Tripathi Or Rahul Vaidya!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube