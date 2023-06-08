Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a slew of pictures on social media every she looked gorgeous every inch. Vijay Varma couldn’t stop himself from commenting on the post amid their dating rumours. Scroll below to get the deets.

In the images, she was seen sporting a crop shirt paired with a black bralette to complete her look along with denim cargo pants.

Tamannaah captioned it: “Crop it like it’s hot,” Vijay Varma commented on it soon.

What caught the eyes of many was a comment by Vijay Varma, who is rumoured to be dating Tamannaah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

He dropped a fire and a firecracker emoji on Tamannaah’s post fueling the dating rumours yet again. Previously his co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Deviah teased him on stage at a media event. as well.

It was reported in January that Tamannaah and Vijay started dating as they had been caught kissing in Goa. They reportedly met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2’.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix original ‘Lust Stories 2’ besides Tamannaah and Vijay also stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome.

