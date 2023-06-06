9 incredible actors, 4 talented directors, and 4 new stories for the spine of Lust Stories 2! Netflix’s new teaser for Lust Stories 2 has got sass, class and multiple shades of lust. Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, the sequel is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

Lust Stories 2 comes with phenomenal talent pedigree including, the 4 remarkable directors helming this anthology (Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh) and a brilliant ensemble cast (Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma)

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences Lust Stories 2,“We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all our films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netflix and Ashi Dua once again on this much loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can’t wait for our audiences to see the film”

Ashi Dua, Founder and CEO of Flying Unicorn Entertainment on coming back with the franchise said, “After the resounding success of Lust Stories, we are so excited to come back with Lust Stories 2! As we once again collaborate with RSVP and Netflix our goal always is to support unique voices and showcase diverse and new stories with each project. We are extremely excited to be working with such a talented cast and prolific filmmakers like Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said “The critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated anthology Lust Stories returns with four new, captivating stories from some of the most credible directors in the industry. The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and the second anthology has even more bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of India. Lust Stories 2 showcases filmmaking at its best and we look forward to presenting the new films to our audiences.”

