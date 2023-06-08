Actor Vijay Varma, who will be soon seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’, is currently in Kyrgyzstan for the shoot of his upcoming film, the details of which are yet under wraps.

The actor took to the story section of his Instagram on Wednesday to share a video from the location.

The shoot location is stationed at an expansive landscape in the hills. Talking about the schedule, a source close to Vijay shared that the actor will be there till the end of this month to wrap the 20 days long shoot schedule.

Vijay Varma’s next appearance, after ‘Dahaad’ is ‘Lust Stories 2’. The highly anticipated show’s teaser was released recently.

The actor also has ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ in which he will be seen sharing screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ in the pipeline.

Vijay recently made headlines when he commented on the social media post of his rumoured actress girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. She shared a slew of pictures on social media every she looked gorgeous every inch. Tamannaah captioned it: “Crop it like it’s hot.”

What caught the eyes of many was a comment by Vijay Varma. He dropped a fire and a firecracker emoji on Tamannaah’s post fueling the dating rumours yet again. Previously his co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Deviah teased him on stage at a media event. as well.

It was reported in January that Tamannaah and Vijay started dating as they had been caught kissing in Goa. They reportedly met on the sets of ‘Lust Stories 2’. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix original ‘Lust Stories 2’ besides Tamannaah and Vijay also stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome.

