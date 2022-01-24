Action star Vidyut Jammwal, who has been named in the ’10 People You Don’t Want To Mess With’ in the world list, has shared a jaw-dropping video showcasing how six people can lift a person using just two fingers.

Vidyut shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, Vidyut is among five more people who is seen lifting a person who is lying on the ground.

He is heard saying: There have to be six people, with a distance of this much (shows through hand gesture) all breathing together.

He captioned the clip, which currently has over 500,000 views on the platform: “6 people..2 fingers each..One breath #kalaripayattu Explain the science.”

Vidyut started shooting for the first schedule of his next film titled ‘IB 71’ directed by Sankalp Reddy on Thursday.

The espionage thriller is based on a true incident of how Indian intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave the Indian Armed Forces the required advantage to face a two-front war.

The film is Vidyut’s debut production venture under his banner Action Hero Films in association with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.

Vidyut Jammwal previously shared, “It’s a new beginning for my production house Action Hero Films. I’m thrilled about backing a film that revisits a glorious chapter in history. It’s a story of the brilliance of intelligence officers, whom I salute with all my heart. My team and I are grateful to have begun the year on an exciting note.”

Director Sankalp Reddy says, “The shooting for ‘IB 71’ has begun in full swing. We’re all pumped about bringing its story to the audience in a way that celebrates the unsung heroes of India. Here’s a film that is about to redefine what it means to be a hero. I’m happy that we’re off to a great start.”

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, says, “We kick off 2022 with renewed enthusiasm and respect for our intelligence officers, who protect us without wanting credit for it. We hope to honour them with ‘IB 71‘. I take immense pride in backing a film being conceptualised on such a large-hearted story.”

