After Bollywood’s romance king, Shah Rukh Khan, opted out of Saare Jahan Se Achcha, there have been speculations around the next-gen actor who would be seen essaying the role of Rakesh Sharma in the biopic. A lot of names including Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal amongst others popped in, but looks like it’s all finally coming to rest, as we hear Ranbir Kapoor has already bagged the movie in his kitty!

According to latest reports flowing in, Ranbir Kapoor has already signed the project and will be seen portraying the titular role of the astronaut. This could be totally possible if we take his line up into consideration, which only has 2 movies – Brahmastra (which is almost in the post-production stage) and Shamshera which is also on floors. So, he definitely has dates available, and no single doubts about the fact that he will nail this one! Are y’all happy to hear this?

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had signed the project but after the Zero debacle which was highly disheartening, he opted out for the project saying he would want to go forward with something he’s very sure about. SRK also recently announced that he has nothing to confirm in the next 2-3 months, and wouldn’t take any decision emotionally.

Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, will be directed by Mahesh Mathai and written by Anjum Rajabali. Ronnie Screwvala will produce the film, along with Siddharth Roy Kapur, under the RSVP films and Roy Kapur Films banners respectively.

