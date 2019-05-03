Mahesh Babu Is Going HOLLYWOOD, Confirms This Predator Star!

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu has garnered a massive fan following for himself and the proof of it is the fact that time and again, the actor is marking headlines. Just yesterday, the news of his Maharshi speech was all over the internet, and today we have confirmation that Mahesh will be soon seen in an international project and a Hollywood star has confirmed it.

Bill Duke, the Hollywood actor who’s been seen in projects like X-Men: The Last Stand, Predator and Commando has made it all clear through his latest Twitter post. Duke has invited Mahesh and film-maker Vamshi Paidpally for lunch in Los Angeles to discuss a spy movie. Can you even keep calm?

Check out Bill Duke’s tweet below:

Meanwhile, Mahesh is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi, which is slated for May 9th, 2019.

The makers of Maharshi organised a pre-release event yesterday for the movie which was attended by thousands of his fans. People from all around the state came just to catch a glimpse of this superstar.

The actor a speech at the pre-release of Maharshi and mention all his directors like K Raghavendra Rao, Krishna Vamsi, Gunasekhar, Sreenu Vaitla and Koratala Siva but forgets to mention Pokiri’s director Puri Jagannadh, the most important person in his life and hence tweets later.

He tweeted, “missed mentioning an important person in my speech today. In my 25 films journey, it was #Pokiri that made me a superstar. Thank You @PuriJagannath!!! Thanks for giving me Pokiri. A film that will be always remembered.”

