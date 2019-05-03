Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: Rewriting The History!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: After making a historical record at the Box Office, these superheroes have created their own legacy and seems like they’re all set to break a few more records.

Avengers: Endgame had already done a whopping business of more than 100 crores in the first weekend of the release of the movie. It has shattered almost all the box office records and expected to grow bigger on this coming weekend.

According to the early reports coming in, the movie has collected in the range of 15-17 crores. The takes the total of the movie to 259-261 crores.

Avengers: Endgame is now the highest grossing Hollywood movie in India with a total of 244.30 crores on the box office. It has already surpassed a few Bollywood movies at the box office and it isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.

Avengers: Endgame was the most anticipated movie of this year, in fact, for Marvel fans, this is like a dream come true, their loyalty has finally paid off with this one. The journey of 11 years has finally come to an end on a bitter-sweet note.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd movie of Marvel Superhero Edition starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson & Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista. It is directed by the Russo Brothers, Joe & Anthony.

We love these superheroes 3000. And there’s no way that they are going down in history without getting a shoutout by each one of us.

