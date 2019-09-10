Vicky Kaushal’s Throwback Picture With Shah Rukh Khan Proves That ‘Dreams Do Come True’

Vicky Kaushal, who debuted with Masaan, has now become a household name in the industry. He has hit films like Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike to his credit and the audience loves to see him on the big screen. But even before he could work in films, Vicky saw a dream that came true recently. Sharing the same anecdote, the actor shared a throwback picture and his caption for it will win your heart.

Taking it to social media, Vicky shared a collage with two pictures of him and Shah Rukh on his story. One of the pictures is from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2001 release film Asoka. We can see a younger Vicky smiling for the camera as he poses with Shah Rukh Khan for a fan picture. Shah Rukh Khan is dressed as his character from the film, while Vicky is stealing the show with the adolescent smirk. The other picture is from one of the award shows that took place 18 years after his picture with SRK in 2019. In the picture, SRK and Vicky can be seen hosting the show. Vicky captioned the image as, “Dreams do come true.” and it is the perfect throwback. Right? Check out the picture right here:

On the work front, Vicky has many projects on his plate. He will be seen in Karan Johar’s first horror franchise film titled Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Apart from this, Vicky is also a part of the magnum opus – Takht – starring Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh. He is also a part of the biopic titled Sardar Udham Singh.

