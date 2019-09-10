Trisha Krishnan & Mohanlal To Be Seen In ‘Drishyam’ Maker Jeethu Joseph’s Next?

After giving a blockbuster hit in Mollywood in form of Malayalam thriller Drishyam, which also was highest-grosser in 2013 when it was released, the actor-director duo of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph will soon be teaming up for the second time.

The makers were on a lookout for a suitable actress for the lead character opposite Mohanlal from past number of days.

Now if reports are to be believed the makers have found the film’s leading lady in form of Kollywood actress Trisha Krishnan.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by the makers.

If everything falls in place, then it will be for the first time where one will get to see Mohanlal and Trisha together on big screens, and it will also be the actress’ second Malayalam venture.

The gorgeous actress had made her Malayalam debut last year opposite Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly in Hey Jude.

From work front, Trisha who was last seen opposite Megastar Rajinikanth early this year in Petta will next be seen in Garjanai, which is a Tamil remake of Bollywood film NH10 which had Anushka Sharma in lead.

Apart from Garjani, Trisha also has four other Tamil films in her kitty in form of Sathuranga Vettai 2, Paramapadham Vilayattu, Raangi, and Sugar.

