Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal showcased his lip-sync skills on social media on Friday.

Vicky posted a video on an Instagram story, where he was seen driving and singing the Punjabi number “Barood wargi”.

The actor is seen dressed in a black T-shirt and is sporting a black headband. With one image, he wrote: “lyrics”.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”.

He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled “Sardar Udham Singh” directed by Shoojit Sircar. Vicky will also be seen in the comedy-drama “Mr Lele”.

Previously, Vicky Kaushal shared a black and white work out picture on social media.

Vicky posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he is seen sitting on a bench. He’s dressed in a sleeveless hoodie paired with shorts.

The actor is looking down and in the background a stack of dumbbells can be seen.

Recently, Vicky shared a video of hiz learning Ginga Capoeira from his trainer.

