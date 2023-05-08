For over a decade, Viacom18 Studios has crafted a stunning array of films that have challenged conventions in Indian cinema. Films like Tanu Weds Manu, Special 26, Kahaani, OMG, Queen, Padmavaat, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Andhadhun & The Drishyam Franchise, are just a few of the formidable 100 films library built over the last decade.

While Tipping Point, its digital content brand has delivered Jamtara & She franchises, captivating, surprising and entertaining audiences around the globe, now returning for 3rd seasons. Carrying this legacy forward the Studio is now geared up to bring a new array of movies & series, both for streaming devices and the silver screen. The new line-up spans a wide set of genres, including thrillers, action, drama, comedy, romance, reality & slice of life stories.

Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios, says, “Our mission is focussed on curating a compelling & diverse slate of stories from the most talented creators in various forms, narrative styles and languages that connect with the hearts of the viewers irrespective of the screens they play on”

The new line-up includes India’s first aerial action film, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, a family drama, Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and the sequel of OMG – Oh My God!, OMG – Oh My God 2. In addition to this heavyweights are unique films like Dhak Dhak, a coming of age journey of 4 unlikely women Bikers starring Fatima Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza & Sanjana Sanghi. An courtroom family drama Shasrty Vs Shastry with Paresh Rawal, Huma Qureshi’s heart-warming Single Salma & an intriguing thriller Suspect Starring Nana Patekar & Meezan Jaffery

In addition to the movies, the slate features Tipping Point’s 10 path-breaking new shows for the streaming world. Starting from Gaanth, a mind-boggling crime thriller set in Delhi that will make you question your sense of reality; Transition, a ground-breaking reality series that follows the journey of a trans woman, Kaalkoot, an investigative drama that hits hard as a social commentary. Boots, Belts & Berets a heart-warming coming-of-age story of academy freshers turning to men in Uniform, Mahim, an adaptation of Jerry Pinto’s book set in Mumbai and Cheeku, a coming-of-age story, about a young 24-year-old boy from the Tamil Brahmin Iyer community in Mumbai, to name a few.

Besides this fresh slate of movies and shows, Viacom18 Studios Hollywood slate includes the highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise back in action as Ethan Hunt and the seventh instalment of the Transformers franchise, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts. Powered by this slate, Viacom18 Studios continues to bring the best of Paramount’s titles to India and its mission to shape the best of Indian stories for the world.

About Tipping Point:

Under the Viacom18 Studios umbrella, Tipping Point – a young digital content brand, creates cutting-edge content for the digital medium. Tipping Point has already made a mark in the universe of OTT content with critically acclaimed shows such as Jamtara, She, Taj Mahal 1989 and Ray along with award winning short films like Teaspoon, On The Road, Aun, Red Velvet, Maya, Bouma, Glitch and more. The studio is back with the second seasons of their hugely popular shows She and Jamtara. Tipping Point is all set to premier 10 path breaking shows in the streaming world this season.

About Viacom18 Studios:

Viacom18 Studios is India’s finest fully integrated motion picture studio that has emerged as a force to reckon with by delivering a stream of critically and commercially successful films. Offering differentiated and meaningful cinema, some of its iconic releases have been Drishyam 2(2022), Laal Singh Chadha (2022), Shabaash Mithu (2022), Andhadhun (2018), Padmaavat (2018), Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017), Drishyam (2015), Gabbar is Back (2015), Margarita with a Straw (2015), Manjhi The Mountain Man (2015), Mary Kom (2014), Queen (2014), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), Madras Café (2013), Special 26 (2013) and Kahaani (2012) to name a few.

Viacom18 Studios is also one of the few studios to have successfully ventured into regional films across languages like Telugu , Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Punjabi. The Studio has also backed path-breaking and critically acclaimed films like Bombay Talkies, Gangs of Wasseypur I and II, OMG – Oh My God!, Shaitan, Pyaar ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Manto amongst others.

The strategic alliance with Paramount Pictures to market and distribute Paramount Pictures line-up in the Indian sub-continent has seen blockbusters like The Mission Impossible Franchise, Top Gun Maverick, Transformers Franchise, Madagascar 3, Hugo, Paranormal Activity, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Terminator Franchise and XXX: Return of Xander Cage to name a few.

