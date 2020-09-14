Veteran Odia film actor Ajit Das passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The authorities are yet to declare the reason behind his death. He passed away at the age of 71.

According to the rule of the state, one cannot reveal the identity of a Covid-19 patient until it is declared by the government or local authorities or by the patient concerned. Das was 71 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and many others condoled his death.

An alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD), Das had acted in over 60 Odia films and produced many plays. He was also a former head of the department of drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Bhubaneswar.

Born in Mayurbhanj district in 1949, Das started his film career in 1976 with movie Sindura Bindu. He became a household name in the state after popular films such as Hakim Babu and Tundabaida were released in the 1980s. He played the lead roles in these movies. His last film, Ishq Puni Thare, was released in September 2018.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and several other leaders condoled the demise of Das. The film fraternity also conveyed its condolences.

Describing late Ajit Das as a great genius, the Chief Minister said that he had left an indelible mark in Odia film industry as a versatile actor and director.

Must Read: John Abraham On Insider-Outsider Debate: “This Is Your Twitter Trending Culture”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube