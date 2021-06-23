Varun Sharma To Turn 'Chutzpah' After Choocha, Sexa & Kattanni

Varun Sharma is one actor who has several nicknames in the industry. The characters that he has portrayed has created such an impact on all his fans that they remember his more by his screen name than his original name. After names like Choocha, Kattanni and Sexa, will the actor bear a funky name in his digital debut, Chutzpah?

As crazy as it may sound, you can trust Varun to strike a chord with the audience with his spunky and yet, intense turn in his first show on a digital platform. The actor plays a pivotal role in this Dinesh Vijan production, helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Amit Babbar directed by Simarsingh Preet.

Choocha, in fact, is a name, coined by Lamba, that has stuck around with Varun Sharma since his debut with Fukrey seven years ago. While the makers have not revealed much, the teaser presents a modern world that depends on the internet for just about everything.

Ever since it was released online two days ago, it has garnered over 10 lakh views. And what is even cooler is that Varun Sharma’s fans have gone into a tizzy on social media, suggesting names that he possibly has in the show.

Guessing games have already begun under various hashtags. Have you made your guesses yet?

