Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on January 9, battling cancer and leaving a void in the music world forever. The voice probably echoed in each of our mornings with Jab We Met’s semi-classical beauty, Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajna. Padma Bhushan Ustad Rashid Khan belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana of music, which is closely related to the Gwalior gharana.

Though Rashid Saab was a master in vilambit khayals, a style of Indian classical music, he preferred taking up tarana. Bollywood got to know him with Kisna’s song Tore Bina Mohe Chain Nahi, composed by AR Rahman. He even sang another piece in the film Kahe Ujadi Mori Neend. However, since both were typical classical pieces, not many might remember them.

People remember Ustad Rashid Khan as the voice of Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana. He sang the beautiful melody from Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. However, what if we tell you that once the song was recorded, no one on the set of the film liked it? This included the director Imtiaz Ali himself!

In one of his interactions with his fans, Imtiaz Ali revealed how none liked Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana. This included the crew of the film as well, and everyone thought that the song did not go with the easy, breezy vibe of the film at all.

He confessed while talking to his fans on social media once and said, “I was embarrassed to shoot it (Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana) because suddenly out of all the songs, this one seemed boring, slow, many people didn’t like it. I remember I used to tell the sound guy to only play the portion which we are shooting, not from the beginning.”

The other popular song by Ustad Rashid Khan was Tu Banja Gali Banaras Ki from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. However, he only composed the song, and it was sung by other singers.

Ustad Rashid Khan also gave his beautiful voice to Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s film Masam, which was directed by Pankaj Kapoor. He sang the song Poore Se Zara Sa Kam Hain. It was composed by Pritam and written by Irshad Kamil.

Rashid Sahab breathed his last at the age of 55 in Calcutta. His final rites will be performed on Wednesday with state honors, and his mortal remains will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday for his fans and friends to pay their last respects.

May his soul rest in peace. Leaving this piece with his immortal voice.

