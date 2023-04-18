Urvashi Rautela has always amazed the audience with her scintillating beauty. With her talent and beauty, it’s no wonder that she continues to be one of the most prettiest faces in the industry. Recently, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s comment about the actress has been creating quite a buzz in the media. Find out what the cricketer has to say about the actress.

Known for her striking looks and impeccable style, Urvashi has a huge fan following across the country. Jadeja’s recent comment about Urvashi has only added to her popularity and the gorgeous actress can now add one more name to her list of admirers.

The Indian cricketer, who is known for his impressive performances on the cricket field, spoke candidly about his admiration for the stunning actress. Ravindra Jadeja when asked in an interview (HT City) about any actress who he finds sexy, revealed that out of all the actresses in the Bollywood industry, he finds Urvashi Rautela to be the sexiest.

Urvashi Rautela is known for her stunning looks and has been praised for her beauty by many in the industry. Her fans have always appreciated her for her talent and her grace, and it seems that Ravindra Jadeja is no exception.

Urvashi is really working round the clock hard for her upcoming projects that include, she is going to make her Hollywood debut soon. Urvashi will be seen opposite 365 Days star, Michele Morrone, Urvashi was last seen along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Waltair Verrayaa’s Boss Party song which turned out to be the biggest party anthem. Urvashi will next be seen alongside Ram Pothineni. She will also play Randeep Hooda‘s co-star in ‘Inspector Avinash’. Urvashi will play the lead role in the thriller film ‘Black Rose’. She will also be seen working in the Hindi remake of the South film Thiruttu Payale 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for all these projects of actress Urvashi Rautela.

Let us know what you think about the cricketer’s comment below.

