Anupam Sharma’s UNindian was a 2015 Australian comedy film starring Australian cricketer Brit Lee and Indian actress Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead roles. The movie follows an Indian single mother living in Sydney who falls in love with an Australian man, featuring themes of cross-cultural relationships, identity, and the complexities of love. UNindian also featured some steamy intimate scenes, for which Lee and Chatterjee had to do a lot of sequences to perform, but one of their scenes was deleted after a request from the Censor Board of Film Certification.

The lovemaking scene was a butt shot of Lee which showed the pair making love intercut with shots of a guru chanting mantras. The censor board asked the director to trim it, but Anupam decided to remove the love-making scene entirely.

Reflecting on the love-making scene, Chatterjee once shared that Lee is a professional with a great sense of humor. She said, “I had a great time working with the entire team. Martin McGrath, who shot the path-breaking film Muriel’s Wedding, was the director of photography. Anupam was a fab director and a great team leader. All of the people of the Australia India Film Fund were really wonderful.”

She also reflected on the Bollywood song she did with Lee explaining that it wasn’t a regular Bollywood song and dance routine. She said, “Neither Brett nor I did the typical thrusts and heaves of a Bollywood song. But yes, there was a bit of dancing in the song. And we both had a ball doing it.”

Chatterjee has also worked with Jude Law and Keira Knightley and praised Lee for his love for Bollywood. She expressed that Lee is one of the fun co-stars she’s worked with.

For UNindian, Anupam also advised Chatterjee and Lee to spend some time together before facing the camera. Chatterjee played the role of Meera, a single divorcee rediscovering love in a distant land.

