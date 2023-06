Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah & Roshan Mathew Start Shooting For Sudhanshu Saria Directorial In London

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew have started shooting for ‘Ulajh’ in London.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the sets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the image, the film’s clapboard and Janhvi Kapoor’s eyes can be seen.

Along with the picture, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: “Ulajh”.

Gulshan and Roshan took to their Instagram story and shared the same picture.

The movie is about Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and the major portion of the shoot is expected to be done in various foreign locations.

The film, which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, follows the journey of a young IFS officer, played by Janhvi Kapoor, and the ups and downs that she goes through.

The film is being produced by Junglee Pictures, and also has Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Gulshan’s upcoming movie, ‘Guns & Gulaab’, which is a comedy crime thriller, is set in the 1990s. It also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu.

Janhvi will be seen in ‘Bawaal‘ with Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ featuring Rajkummar Rao.

Must Read: Ameesha Patel Finally Breaks Silence On Cheque Bounce Case, Calls Ajay Singh A ‘Two Minutes Of Fame’ Seeker: “Why Isn’t He Telling The Truth To The Media?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News