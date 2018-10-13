Tumbbad Actor Sohum Shah: “There Is No Replacement To Complete Commitment”

Sohum Shah who has been receiving much appreciation for his recent release Tumbbad, shared a picture from his shooting days sharing his moment of self-realization as he prepped for Tumbbad.

Sohum Shah is seen donning a never seen before avatar as he slips into the character of a Kokanasth Brahman for Tumbbad. The actor has recreated the traditional vintage look tracing the pre Independence era of 30s and 40s in Maharashtra.

The actor is seen donning the typical attire worn by Konkanasth Brahmans in Maharashtra, grabbing the essence of the character. With quintessential earpiece and a moustache, Sohum Shah added details to his character adding to the interests of the audience.

Talking about his preparation for the look, Sohum Shah shared, “We thought we could get away with a fake mustache on screen but it looked too false… That’s when I realized there is no replacement to complete commitment. This handlebar mustache is a result of 6 months of no shaving! #TumbbadThisFriday”.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Sohum Shah who has earlier won hearts of the audience with his performances in Ship of Theseus, Talvar and Simran is extremely excited to present the upcoming horror fantasy Tumbbad.