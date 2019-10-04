Toofan: Mrunal Thakur Roped In Opposite Farhan Akhtar In Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Film

2019 without a doubt is turning out to be an auspicious year for actress Mrunal Thakur. Post success of her films Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan and Batla House with John Abraham, the young actress has become one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood.

The latest news related to Mrunal is that the gorgeous actress has been signed in for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial venture Toofan. She will be seen opposite the versatile actor Farhan Akhtar in the lead. Mrunal in the film will be seen playing Farhan’s love interest.

Talking about Toofan, Farhan in the film will be seen playing a boxer, and to get the complete look and feel he has been training and following a strict regime and diet.

The multitasker who is known to get into the skin of his characters which he portrays on the big screen had been preparing for the role from a past number of months before the film went on floors in August.

The poster of the film was released early this week and was well liked by cine-goers.

Apart from Farhan and Mrunal, Toofan also stars Veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar in major roles.

Paresh in the film will be seen as Farhan’s trainer.

The Farhan starrer is being directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and is slated for release in 2020.

