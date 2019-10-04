Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Success Bash: Allu Arjun Throws A Party For Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan

Filmmaker Surender Reddy’s directorial Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is enjoying a great run at the box office. Following the positive response which it has been garnering from the audience, the film has been declared superhit. The film’s lead actor Chiranjeevi and producer Ram Charan are on cloud nine after receiving all congratulatory messages which they have been showered with by their fans and followers.

Following the success of the film, pictures of a private party which was recently held have been trending all over the internet. If reports are to be believed, the success bash was thrown by none other than cousin Allu Arjun at his residence. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, also present at the private party was the film’s director Surender Reddy, Allu Shirish, Sai Dharam Tej among others.

Earlier, there were speculations that all is not well between Allu Arjun and his cousin Ram Charan, as the former had given the trailer launch of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy a miss followed by the film’s other promotional events. But now with the success bash it’s clear that all is well between Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

Talking about the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film received a thunderous opening on its first day.

The Chiranjeevi starrer is a period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is hit the theatres on October 2nd, 2019.

