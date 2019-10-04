Jacqueline Fernandez Shares An Exercise Routine That Doesn’t Require You To Hit The Gym

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most followed actresses on social media pages. She entered Bollywood with the Riteish Deshmukh starrer Aladdin and has come a long way since then. Even after so many years in the industry, we feel that Jacquline hasn’t aged a day. Here’s how she does it:

The former Miss Universe Sri Lanka shared her mantra to her flawless skin and revealed that it is relatively simple. “I drink lots of water and always take my makeup off before bed so the skin can breathe overnight.”

She further added, “It may sound cliche, but I truly believe beauty comes from within. Kindness and confidence are a large part of what makes a person beautiful. People tend to be very self-critical but everyone has their own unique beauty that they should celebrate.”

Known for her enviable figure, Fernandez also shared her exercise regimen. Elaborating on her routine, she said, “I love to keep fit and to experiment with different forms of exercise. From different styles of dance to workouts, pole dancing, horse riding, anything that makes fitness fun! A number of people out there are still sweating out in gyms to stay fit but the ‘Judwaa 2‘ actor has a piece of advice for them.”

“My advice for anyone looking to start a workout regime would be to find something they can enjoy, you don’t necessarily have to go to a gym to get fit. Be consistent, but not extreme, and you’ll find working out can be fun and something that you’ll actually look forward to,” Jacqueline continued focusing on keeping things “moderate”,” adviced the 34-year old.

Jacqueline also revealed that her go-to cosmetic products are lip balm, moisturizer, and powder.

Workwise, she will be next seen in Dharma Production’s Drive starring Shushant Singh Rajput. She is also a part of Salman Khan’s Kick 2.

