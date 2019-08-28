Toofan: Farhan Akhtar Starts Shooting For This Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Directorial

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen on big screens in a full-fledged role in The Fakir Of Venice, Kickstarted his upcoming production venture Toofan, which has the actor in lead.

The multitasker who is known to get skin deep of his characters which he portrays on the big screen has been preparing for the role from a past number of months.

Farhan in the film will be seen playing a boxer, and to get the complete look and feel he has been training and following a strict regime and diet.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor today took on Instagram to share message along with a picture of clapboard.

Toofan is a fictional story, which will also feature veteran actor Paresh Rawal in a major role.

As Paresh in the film will be seen playing Farhan’s boxing coach.

The film was announced by Farhan in mid-January through social media.

The Farhan starrer is being directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and is slated for release in 2020.

Apart from Toofan, Farhan also has The Sky Is Pink along with Dostana actress Priyanka Chopra in lead.

Apart from Farhan and Priyanka, The Sky Is Pink, also stars Dangal actress Zaira Wasim in major role.

The film is been directed by Shonali Bose and produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and it is slated for release on 11th October.

