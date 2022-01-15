Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented and hardworking actors in Bollywood right now. The 31-year-old actor has a strong filmography and has done some amazing work in the Hindi film industry including films like War, Heropanti and Baaghi franchise. Now, the paparazzi shared a picture of Tiger on social media and the actor got trolled for his monotonous fashion sense. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The actor is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram with over 33 million followers. Tiger never misses an opportunity to impress his fans with his workout and dance pictures and videos on the photo-sharing site.

Tiger Shroff was spotted wearing a pair of grey sweatpants with a matching front-zip sleeveless sweatshirt and looked dashing as ever. Paparazzi Manav Manglani took to his Instagram account and shared the pictures of Tiger donning a casual look.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s picture here:

His street style is undoubtedly charming!

Reacting to the picture, a netizen trolled him for his monotonous fashion sense. A user commented, “Iska wohe style hamesha.. Baniyan lav half shirt ,😂😂 matlab body hain biceps hain toh bas banana chaheye dekhane ke liye.. Are bhai tiger tum dressing sense sikh lo ..😂” Another user commented.”

The paparazzi shared his picture along with Tara Sutaria and reacting to the same, a user commented, “This is the best Jodi of Bollywood ! They are stunning together 🔥 They remind me hrithik and Kareena 😍.” Another user commented, “Can’t wait to see them together😍 Bffs ❤❤❤”

Not just that, Tiger Shroff’s mother also reacted to his picture and left hearts in the comments section.

What are your thoughts on his picture? Tell us in the comments below.

