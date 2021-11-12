Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is set to have its OTT premiere on November 12.

Advertisement

It has been unanimously loved by the audience during its theatrical run and with the film coming on Disney+ Hotstar, the excitement for the film is over the roof. Actor Tiger Shroff is eagerly waiting for the film as he brushes up his martial arts skills inspired by the film’s actor Simu Liu.

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff also shared a video about the film’s release on his Instagram where he exhibits some of the best acrobatic moves. Talking about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the actor said, “I am a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most incredible superheroes. I have been training in martial arts since the age of four and seeing martial arts come alive in a Marvel film has got me even more thrilled about the release of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ on Disney+ Hotstar.”

“Seeing it come alive as Simu Liu takes centre stage with this film is overwhelming for fans around the world, especially for an action buff like myself. I can’t wait for this action fantasy to release on Disney+ Day on November 12,” Tiger Shroff adds.

The film presents the mysterious journey of martial arts Master Shang-Chi confronting his past as he gets pulled into the web of the Ten Rings organisation. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ also stars Awkwafina, Fala Chen, and Michelle Yeoh among others. The film will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Also Has Been Conscious Regarding Her Looks Feeling Her Featured Weren’t Perfect

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube