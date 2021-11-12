Ever since Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s pictures from the sets of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been leaked, it has taken social media by storm. Now, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu has trolled the pictures leak in a hilarious way while promoting the release of his own film on the OTT platform along with co-star Awkwafina.

Liu took to his Twitter account and shared a still from his own Marvel film while trolling the picture leak from the sets of Spider-Man.

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu took to his Twitter and shared a picture of himself along with Awkwafina with a caption that read, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Friday! Check out this exclusive screenshot. If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ Friday! Check out this exclusive screenshot. If you look reaallllly closely you can clearly see that Andrew Garfield is definitely not in it. pic.twitter.com/w8OjKGPdgC — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) November 10, 2021

Haha, that’s a great way to promote Shang-Chi’s OTT release while trolling Andrew Garfield’s picture leak from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Meanwhile, the pictures were leaked from John Campea’s account on Twitter with his watermark and soon after, Marvel Studios called him to remove them from social media and called it ‘probably real’.

Sharing a video on his YouTube channel, Campea said, “This was not a PR stunt…A studio rep has talked to me and asked me to reveal who sent them to me. And while I’m not happy about what has transpired, I’m not giving up the person that sent it to me. I may not be happy about it but I’m not gonna give up the source. You guys know that I get a bunch of stuff and pictures sent to me all the time.”

What are your thoughts on Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu trolling Andrew Garfield through a tweet? Tell us in the space below.

