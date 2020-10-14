Tiger Shroff Dances On His 'Unbelievable' Song & His Moves Will Mesmerise You

Leaving us impressed with his singing and dancing, youngest action star Tiger Shroff has yet again won our hearts with ‘Unbelievable’. Marking a big achievement the song was recently trending at 2nd spot on the Billboard global charts. The song is produced by Big Bang Music and Gaurav Wadhwa.

Multi-hyphenated that he, after dancing to his tunes, Tiger shared yet another dance video where he is jamming with two dancers artists. He took to his social media and wrote, “Jamming with the #unbelievable new school brothers 🔥❤️ #youareunbelievable @ankan_sen7 @sahil_m_khan7official”

In a minute-long video, Tiger Shroff is raising the temperatures with his toned abs and a basic white shirt. Seeing these three dance maestros’ groove on Unbelievable is a sheer delight for the audiences. Tiger ends the song on a high dramatic note acing the clean front butterfly kick.

On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for yet another high octane action movie Heropanti 2.

