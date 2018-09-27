Thugs Of Hindostan VS Pirates Of The Caribbean: Similarities That Prove The Inspiration!

Finally, the trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan released today but netizens are polarised on their reactions. While some praised Amitabh Bachchan and theme of the movie, others bashed Aamir Khan’s Firangi resemblance with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean. Some even termed Aamir’s Firangi as desi Jack Sparrow.

Indian movies have always been inspired by Hollywood movies, and TOH seems to carry the trend forward as many similarities being spotted from Pirates Of The Caribbean (POTC).

Desi version of Jack Sparrow

Right From the day when Aamir’s poster released, speculations were made about the resemblance of Firangi (character played by Aamir Khan) with Jack Sparrow (character played by Johnny Depp) in POTC . Wacky antics and looks of Firangi recalled the memories of Depp’s iconic character.

Uncanny resemblance of Khudabaksh and Hector Barbossa

Hector played by Geoffrey Rush was a kind of negative role who is against Sparrow but in case of TOH there’s little bit twist as Amitabh’s Khudabaksh is sort of heroic. Hector Barbossa was shown with monkey while Khudabaksh is accompanied by eagle.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to play superstitious Joshamee Gibbs? May be little bit exaggeration here but his look made us think

Joshamee Gibbs is superstitious character in POTC series, and overall look of Zeeshan just reminded that.

Britishers as enemies

As plot of TOH revolves around the Thugs taking on their obvious enemies during the British era rule, it’s not fair to compare both movies but then it’s the same party they are fighting against.

As Thugs Of Hindostan is not released yet, there is no scope such rumours and comparisons but the much-awaited trailer has surely sparked some discussion.