Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan React On Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar Sexual Assault Controversy

Yesterday, Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta made a spine chilling revelation about facing sexual misconduct by Nana Patekar few years back on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. She revealed how no one from the industry came forward and took a stand for it. Today, Bollywood’s superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan were present at the trailer launch of their grand film Thugs Of Hindostan.

During the trailer launch event, both of them were asked about Tanushree and Nana Patekar sexual assault controversy. Amitabh Bachchan gave a smart reply and said, “Na toh main Tanushree hu aur na hi Nana Patekar. (Neither I am Tanushree, nor I am Nana Patekar.)”

Aamir on the other hand said, “Without knowing the veracity of something or the details of something, don’t think I can comment on it, it is not. It is not Right for me to comment. I don’t need to comment. But whenever something like this does happens it is really a sad thing. Now whether such thing has happened it is for people to investigate it, don’t think we can comment on it.”

Well, they have a point. Isn’t it?

Talking about the trailer launch, it was also graced by Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and director Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to hit the theatres during Diwali on November 8, 2018.