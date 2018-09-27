Pataakha Movie Review Quicker: Radhika Madan & Sanya Malhotra Are Second To None!

Pataakha Movie Review Quicker: Starring Radhika Madan as Champa ‘Badki’ Kumari (Elder sister) and Sanya Malhotra as Genda ‘Chutki’ Kumari (Younger sister), Pataakha is a story revolving around these two poles apart sisters. It starts with a fight over ‘Beedi’ between Badki and Chutki.

Father Vijay Raaz decides to make the sisters stay at home quitting their school. Both fall in love which arises many situations in which they get more envious of each other. The third very interesting character is Dipper Naradmuni (Sunil Grover), who is only in the story to instigate a fight between both the sisters. Dipper is everywhere!

Cinematographer Ranjan Palit delves into the narrow lanes of Rajasthan with perfection. Along with the Rajasthani dialect, the dialogues at places are good but most of the times they fail to create the desired impact. The banter between the sisters is forced at places. The screenplay gets repetitive after a point of time but both Sanya and Radhika have gone all out achieving perfection with their characters. Sunil Grover is ‘paisa vasool’ and is hilariously wonderful as Dipper. The situational music works well with the scenes and is not an obstruction.

In the film, Sunil essays a Rajasthani character for which he had to learn the dialect. He says it was a task.

Sunil Grover has been a part of showbiz for a long time, but his popularity as a comedian grew by leaps and bounds with TV show “Comedy Nights With Kapil“. He had a fallout with co-actor Kapil Sharma.

It is a comedy-drama about two sisters who share a difficult relationship. It is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story titled “Do Behnein“. It also features Saanand Verma and Vijay Raaz. Stick to this space for full review!