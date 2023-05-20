Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in lead roles has found a place for themselves in the hearts of the audiences, and its box office numbers are proof. While the film continues facing backlash amidst the praise and love, its leading lady Adah recently opened up about her family’s reaction to it.

During a recent chat, Adah opened up about the r*pe scenes in the film and her family – especially her mother and grandmother’s reaction to it. Read on to know all she said.

During a recent interview with DNA, Adah Shama revealed she was nervous about the disturbing r*pe scenes in The Kerala Story. The 1920 actress said, “My mom and grandmom knew the story. I was nervous about granny’s reaction, especially with those r*pe scenes. I was only concerned about how will she react to all those disturbing moments.”

Talking about her granny’s take on the hard-hitting story of The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma said, “I admit that my 90-year-old granny is the strongest (member). After watching the movie, she called it an educational and informative experience and said, ‘I want all my students to watch it.’ I told her that it is an adult film, and then she suggested that it should have been a U/A film so that even younger girls should see it, be aware if it, and it will help them to be more vigilant.”

Adah Sharma further told the publication that her grandmom’s reaction surprised her. Talking about her mom’s response, the actress stated that she was numb after the film ended and is proud of her.

The Kerala Story is currently the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2023. The film crossed Rs 200-crore mark worldwide on Wednesday and is making its way to the same club at the Indian box office soon. The film has collected around 178.25 crores in 15 days at the box office in the country.

