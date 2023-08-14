People’s filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for his impactful works such as The Kashmir Files and Tashkent Files, has taken a unique approach to deciding the release date of his upcoming movie The Vaccine War.

Agnihotri has initiated a public poll, presenting two intriguing options for the release date of this Pallavi Joshi production. One option aligns with the release date of the much-anticipated film Salaar, while the other coincides with the high-stakes India vs Pakistan cricket match. This creative move by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has sparked curiosity and debate among fans as they eagerly await the final decision on when The Vaccine War will hit the screens. Taking to social media, the filmmaker writes “Finally, #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is complete. It’s India’s first bio-science film. Now wondering when to release?”

Vivek Agnihotri shares, “Finally, #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is all set to release.

Take A Look:

It’s your film, please suggest when to release. People’s film needs people’s advise.”

Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, The makers are yet to reveal the release date.

