Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who has time and again served us with some of the best films ever made has dropped a podcast where he hosts film director Sudhir Mishra and holds a free-flowing unedited, uninterpreted dialogue. This podcast is the decade’s most sensational, awakening, and moving exchange of conversations ever held between the industry’s two most proficient minds, where the two of them openly discuss their views on ‘The Kashmir Files’, and other sensitive topics. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra had previously shared a post questioning liberals who often complain on The Kashmir Files, reposting that, Vivek Agnihotri shares a social media post.

In the post, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “I had felt that @IAmSudhirMishra had something to say and nobody was listening. I invited him for a free-flowing dialogue. He gracefully accepted. Podcast is recorded. Will be releasing tomm. Will be insightful for aspiring storytellers. Keep an why on my TL”.

As filmmaker Agnihotri shares his unfiltered podcast, he writes “Unedited. Uninterrupted. Free-flowing conversation with @IAmSudhirMishra tonight at 7 PM. Only on ‘I Am Buddha’ YouTube channel.” Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been receiving mixed responses over his film The Kashmir Files ever since it released in the theatres last year. While some tagged it as a propoaganda film others proved it a cinematic genius by watching it in the theatres as the film went on to collect over 300 crores.

I had felt that @IAmSudhirMishra had something to say and nobody was listening. I invited him for a free-flowing dialogue. He gracefully accepted. Podcast is recorded. Will be releasing tomm. Will be insightful for aspiring storytellers. Keep an why on my TL. pic.twitter.com/Qg9je7OY6J — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 3, 2023

Unedited. Uninterrupted. Free-flowing conversation with @IAmSudhirMishra tonight at 7 PM. Only on ‘I Am Buddha’ YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/ofwdH53F4S — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 4, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has won several accolades and awards from the audience and critical. His latest addition to the awards was Zee Cine Awards 2023 for ‘Best Film’, ‘Best Screenplay ‘Best Actor’ & ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’ awards. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, which is slated to release on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising films ever filmed.

While, Sudhir Mishra has made movies like Chameli, Traffic Signal, Daas Dev, Serious Men to name a few.

