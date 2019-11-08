Mardaani 2 starring Rani Mukerji is one of the most anticipated films currently. The film marks Rani’s return as Inspector Shivani and the fans are pretty excited to see the actress in the gritty avatar. But it looks like Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body is all set to give it a tough competition at the box office.

Yes, you read that right. It is Emraan Hashmi vs Rani Mukerji as their respective films – The Body and Mardaani 2 are releasing on the same date. Both the films are set to hit the theatres on December 13. Emraan announced his new film just a few hours ago with an intriguing poster. Emraan wrote, “This December, join the search to find #TheBody. Unravel the mystery on Friday the 13th

The Body is a thriller that also stars Rishi Kapoor, Vedhika and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sunir Kheterpal and it marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Malayam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.

Joseph is known for giving hits including Drishyam (Malayalam), Life of Josutty and Mr and Mrs Rowdy. “This crime mystery thriller with elements of horror has excited me tremendously and we have got perfect casting for the two protagonists in the film,” said Joseph.

Talking about Mardaani 2, the film is directed by Gopi Puthran. When Rani announced Mardaani 2, she told, “‘Mardaani’ is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing ‘Mardaani 2‘ and I’m sure this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can’t wait to start shooting this film soon.” Gopi Putjran had written the story of Mardaani 1.

