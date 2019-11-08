Krrish 4: From A Spectacular Idea To Shooting Details, Here Are Some Exciting Details Of Hrithik Roshan’s Super Hero Film

Hrithik Roshan starrer and Rakesh Roshan directed Krrish 4 is one of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood films. Krrish is the only Bollywood superhero that has been liked by the audience and that’s why the 4th part of the franchise is carrying grand expectations.

Krrish 3 released back in 2013 and proved to be one of the biggest hits of that year. A sequel is being awaited by the audience since then but it always takes time to make films of the grandeur this one demands. Also, Rakesh Roshan was suffering from Cancer and hence the film got delayed. But now that his treatment is complete and Hrithik also is riding high on the success of WAR, the Roshan duo is all set to flag off Krrish 4.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Hrithik & Rakesh Roshan are planning to start prep for Krrish 4 from next month and then it will go on floors in January 2020.

A trade source has been quoted as saying, “After the huge success of his last two movies, Super 30 and War, Hrithik Roshan has been flooded with some really good offers but the actor is being choosy and biding his time. While there’s been talk that he has put Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Seven on hold till the script is re-written, Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan, have been sitting in all creatives of Krrish 4 so they are all set to announce it by this year. Hithik’s next movie announcement will be Krrish 4 which begins shoot from January next year. They would have announced it earlier but as the filmmaker was recovering from his illness, it took time. But for the last few months, Rakesh Roshan has been sitting on the script and fine-tuning all other details.”

The source further adds that the Roshan’s have come up with a spectacular idea for Krrish 4. “It’s again another mind-blowing concept from Rakesh Roshan and his team. They were trying to crack something spectacularly different from the other Krrish series and they found it. Apart from Right now, team Krrish is finalizing the recce and where they will begin shot. Rakesh Roshan is extremely meticulous and is involved in every aspect of production. He is leaving no stone to make sure that Krrish 4 becomes one of the most widely watched movies, like the earlier series. One won’t be surprised if they launch Krrish 4 and begin shooting from Hrithik’s birthday (January 10) but this movie will definitely be Hrithik’s next after WAR!”

Well, we can’t wait for this one and hope that it proves to be a gamechanger in India for superhero films.

