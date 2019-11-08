Sidharth Malhotra On Marjaavaan Co-Star Riteish Deshmukh: “He Should Not Be In My Love Stories”

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen alongside Tara Sutaria in Marjaavaan, which will also feature Riteish Deshmukh in a never seen before avatar. Riteish and Sid will be collaborating for the second time with the film after Ek Villain. But Sidharth has a rather unusual request to filmmakers with regards to Riteish.

Speaking about the same in his recent interview, Sidharth has said that Riteish Deshmukh should not be a part of his romance films. “Riteish (Deshmukh) kills my girls. He should not be in my love stories.”

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in the same interview, Sidharth Malhotra said he would soon love to have a superhero spin-off under his credit. “I enjoy the action genre. I think I would love to do a superhero film. I am a big fan of the Marvel series. They have done a fabulous job for the last 10 years and created all these heroes from scratch. I think India has a great scope to create such stories. Especially in Indian mythology, we have such amazing stories and there are remarkable things associated with power. I think people partly believe in that. If done correctly, I would like to combine action with superhero powers.”

While Sidharth is gearing up for the release of Milap Zaveri’s, Marjaavaan alongside Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, there are also speculations that Sidharth might soon return with Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian sequel.

Marjaavaan is slated to release on the November 15, 2019.

