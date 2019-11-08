Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sony TV Apologizes After Receiving Backlash For Disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan made headlines this year for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the expert failing to answer an entertainment-related question or a cat entering the sets, Big B’s show has managed to garner attention in every possible way.

However, recently, the show landed in trouble due to a question regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji. As reported by Indian Express in an episode that aired a few days ago, one of the contestants was asked a question – “Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb?” The options given for this question were – Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaj Ranjit Singh, and Shivaji.

When the episode aired, a lot of people took to their social media pages to bash the makers and Sony TV for not adding any prefix to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s name. Some people even demanded a ban on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

Sony TV posted a video on their Instagram page and apologized to people for hurting the sentiments. They shared the video and had an apology note written below it, “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday.”

A source close to KBC 11 told the daily, “It was a human error. The makers understand and accept the same. And this is the reason the apology was aired on Thursday’s episode. The channel did not intend to hurt any sentiments and hopes the public accepts its apology.”

