Tim Cook’s visit has been the headline maker of the past week. While many dignitaries have been meeting the Apple CEO, he has been in awe of Ali Fazal starrer short sci-fi film The Astronaut and His Parrot, directed by Arati Kadav. The film was shown to the head honcho by Arati Kadav who was invited to deliver a special talk on the film, and he appreciated the filmmaker touting her as one of India’s best sci-fi filmmakers who shot the entire award-winning film on her iPhone.

He said on his social media, “The Astronaut and His Parrot is a story of hope and connection. I met Arati Kadav, who created this beautiful award winning short film using only her iPhone and Macbook Pro”.

Ali Fazal reacted saying, “ It was nice to finally show the movie to Tim Cook. Since the whole movie has been shot with Apple products, getting these kinds of compliments from the Apple CEO is quite encouraging.”

“The Astronaut and His Parrot is a Sci-fi movie, most of the shots were done with a green background, but it was plain Arati’s vision that made this movie what it is today. I hope we continue making more such movies which represent India,” Ali Fazal.

The Astronaut and His Parrot is about a space explorer who, due to an accident, has been adrift in the void with a low supply of oxygen. In his final moments in space, he tries to desperately send messages to his daughter via signals but is received by a gaudy parrot in a fortune teller’s stall.

