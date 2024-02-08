And the censorship chronicles continue! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit theatres on February 9. The excitement surrounding the film is slowly growing among the cine lovers. As the film gears up for the theatrical release, the makers have received directives from the CBFC. Read further what the censor board has to say.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has seen a cut in the ‘scene of s*x act’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The intimate scene was 36 seconds long. After censorship, nine seconds of the scene were chopped off. The intimate scene is now 27 seconds long.

Furthermore, the CBFC has asked to replace the word ‘daru’ (liquor) with ‘drink.’ This scene is part of the second half of the film. What more? The CBFC also asked the makers to include the anti-smoking static message in Hindi with a more readable font.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Runtime

With the due changes, the CBFC passed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with a U/A certificate. As per the censor certificate, the movie’s run time is 143.15 minutes, i.e., 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s story, cast & other details

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the movie promises a unique love story – between a human and an Artificial Intelligence (AI). In the film, Shahid plays a robot scientist who falls in love and eventually marries Kriti’s character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot.

Directed by Amit Joshi, the film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, and others.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence On Adipurush Failure, “If You Fall On Your Face…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News