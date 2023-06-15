Tamannaah Bhatia is among the Bollywood celebs who is currently in the headlines, owing to her both personal and professional lives. After hiding it from the public for a long time, the actress recently admitted to being romantically involved with her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma. However, it seems that she is not ready to settle down yet. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Tamannaah has explored various cinemas in the Indian film industry and worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She has also ventured into the digital industry and was last seen in the web series Jee Karda.

As the actress is currently on a promotional spree for her latest web series, she is being bombarded with questions about her personal life. After making her relationship with Vijay Varma public, the actress has now thrown light on her plans about marriage. During her recent conversation with India Today, the actress mentioned her idea of marriage and called it a “big responsibility. She said, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids.” The 33-year-old continued, “So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo.”

Stressing about an age to get married, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed how she thought she would be settled with two kids by the time she turns 30. “When I started working years back it was like an actress’s career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like by the age of 30 I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids,” the actress said. However, the new decade gave her a rebirth as women in the industry are crossing all barriers and working as per their choice. The Baahubali star, “Apart from scientifically a biological block, there is nothing really else going against you as a woman. So suddenly I have realized that my ideas then were so people friendly, they weren’t my ideas. I only discovered my ideas when I turned 30,” the actor further added.”

For the unversed, Tamannaah and Vijay Varma reportedly met for the first time on the sets of their upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2 and soon hit it off. Their romance rumours first began making rounds after the two were spotted kissing at a New Year’s Eve party.

