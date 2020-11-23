Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been impressing us with one role after another, is now leaving an impression via her social media post. The actress recently posted a new picture on Instagram but more that it, the caption caught our attention.

Taapsee posted a picture on the media-sharing app, where she is seen lying on the ground with one hand covering her face and the other almost blocking the view of the camera lens. So what can you caption such a picture? Well, scroll down and it will put a smile on your face.

Taapsee Pannu captioned this picture, “If “Nahiiiiiiiiiiii” had an emoji face! #RashmiRocket”

This picture of Taapsee Pannu features over 236K likes. What do you think of her caption? Will you like to see this pose as a new emoji? Let us know in the comments below.

On the professional front, Taapsee recently started shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. In this film, Pannu plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana film.

Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will also star in Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba coming up.

Before beginning her work commitments, Taapsee Pannu enjoyed some downtime in the scenic and blissful ocean at Maldives. She was accompanied by her sisters Evania and Shagun Pannu and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. While there, she created her version of the famous ‘Biggini shoot’ remix, which soon went viral on the internet.

