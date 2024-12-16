Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, in a dreamy ceremony earlier this year. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on March 23rd, 2024, in the presence of their family and close friends. However, Taapsee has now revealed that she had already married Mathias three months before their traditional wedding. The couple had a court wedding in December 2023 and will celebrate their anniversary soon.

Taapsee Pannu Got Married To Mathias Boe In December 2023

Taapsee Pannu disclosed her actual wedding date during an interaction at Agenda Aaj Tak. The Haseen Dilruba actress revealed she signed marital papers with Mathias Boe in December 2023. “People were unaware of my wedding this year as we didn’t make a formal announcement. In fact, we got married last year in December,” she said. “Our wedding anniversary is coming soon. We simply signed the papers then. If I hadn’t mentioned it today, no one would have known,” the Badla star added.

This implies that Taapsee had double reason to celebrate in December 2023, as she not only got married but also starred in the superhit film Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the same month. The film was released on December 21st, 2023. Further talking about why she chose to keep her wedding intimate, Taapsee said, “We wanted to maintain a clear distinction between our personal and professional lives. I’ve observed that excessive exposure of personal life in professional life can negatively impact both spheres.”

“The successes and failures of one’s career often spill over into personal life, causing unnecessary stress. I’ve always strived to maintain a balance between the two,” she concluded. Taapsee dated Mathias, a former professional badminton player from Denmark, for over 10 years before tying the knot with him.

The couple’s wedding ceremony in March 2024 was attended by Taapsee’s close friends from the industry, including Pavail Gulati, Anurag Kashyap, and Kanika Dhillon. On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in the comedy film Khel Khel Mein. Mathias currently serves as the badminton coach for Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwik Ranki Reddy.

