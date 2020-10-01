Sushant Singh Rajput: Sim Goraya Hopes His Song For The Late Actor ‘Inspires Many More To Stand For The Truth’

Ever since the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there’s been a wave of protests, not just in India but across the globe, demanding justice for the actor’s death. Even various artistes have, in their own way, stood by the actor and expressed a desire for justice.

In a latest instance, composer-singer Sim Goraya has come up with a song, Woh Kaun Hai? that is a tribute to anyone who is fighting for justice for their loved one.

Penned, composed and sung by Goraya, the song portrays a strong need for justice for an artiste who was self made. “Sushant was self made. He didn’t have a Godfather in this industry.

He came and made it on his own. His sudden death has left so many questions unanswered in the minds of his loved ones. Through this song, we salute his family and fans for fighting strongly. I hope this song inspires many more to stand for the truth,” says Goraya.

Woh Kaun Hai? is an uptempo rock number, with a catchy tune. The video features various footages from Sushant Singh Rajput’s shoots and films, and also features Goraya singing passionately in a black and white frame. The track released yesterday.

