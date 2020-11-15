It is five months that Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, and his niece Mallika Singh posted a picture on Saturday to remember the late actor.

Advertisement

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the investigation into his death is still on, Mallika has posted a photo of Sushant with her.

Advertisement

In the photo, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen holding her tightly while smiling at the camera. “God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. 5 Months,” she wrote along with the photo posted on Instagram Stories.

Mallika often uses Instagram to remember Sushant Singh Rajput or respond to the occasional trolls who attack their family.

In August, she had replied to trolls who pointed “unfair fingers” at Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s other sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to Instagram Stories to share fan posts regarding the actor.

Must Read: Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away After Struggling With COVID-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube