Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial remained extra special because we saw him living life to the fullest. The actor garnered massive praises for his top-notch acting. There were sequences in the song ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ where SSR enacted Shah Rukh Khan. Did you know it was his own creative mind? Read all the details below.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee. She plays the role of Kizzie’s (Sanjana Sanghi) mother in the film. The actress has also previously united with Sushant in Detective Byomkesh Bakshi.

Swastika Mukherjee shared a sweet memory with Sushant Singh Rajput. She said, “He was a great fan of Shah Rukh Khan. So, he would play songs and we would have dancing sessions in Mukesh’s room specifically. There are a lot more videos (apart from those on Instagram) that I found on my phone but they’re too personal to share. I think Sushant used to read a lot. So there were a lot of discussions about stars and astronomy, and the cosmic world, which is an amazing thing to discuss. It’s not something that you come across very often. That was something very special about him.”

When asked if it was Sushant’s own improvisation to enact Shah Rukh Khan, Swastika responded, “Yes. Whatever happened in ‘Khulke Jeene Ka’ song, a lot of it just happened. It was not scripted or we really did not think that it should exactly happen like that. So a lot of things happened very naturally and it got captured in the camera beautifully.”

Swastika Mukherjee also revealed BTS fun with Sushant Singh Rajput and the cast. We asked her how their relationship has evolved from Detective Byomkesh Bakshi to Dil Bechara. To This Swastika said, “I can’t say we were friends. I don’t think we were in that zone. We had superb chemistry and a superb comfort level as co-actors. Also because we majorly shot this film in Jamshedpur where all of us were staying together in the same hotel. Post pack up, we spent a lot of time together. Not only me and Sushant but Mukesh (Chhabra) and ADs & DOPs and many others. I have very fond memories of him.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He died by suicide at his Bandra residence.

