Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari To Make Grand Bollywood Debut In Vivek Oberoi's Rosie The Saffron Chapter, First Look OUT!

For a long time, everyone was waiting to know in what project Shweta Tiwari’s daughter will star. Well, good news. Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie The Saffron Chapter.

Vivek Oberoi himself took to his Twitter page to make this announcement. It’s a horror-thriller and will be made into a franchise further. The Saathiya actor shared 2 posters featuring Palak on it.

Announcing Palak Tiwari as the female lead, Vivek tweeted, “And here’s our mystery girl, glad to launch @palaktiwarii in & as #Rosie! Our horror-thriller franchise is based on true events in Gurugram, directed by @mishravishal #PalakTiwariAsRosie #PrernaVArora @mandiraa_ent #OberoiMegaEnt @RosieIsComing @IKussum @girishjohar @d_reshabh”.

Check out the announcement news of Palak Tiwari’s poster below:

In Rosie The Saffron Chapter, Palak Tiwari will play the titular role, Rosie, a call centre employee. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter also shared the same poster on her Instagram and wrote, “Super excited to share the news of my debut in & as #Rosie! And here’s my first poster! Thank you #PrernaVArora @vivekoberoi for the opportunity & @visalmisra for the guidance. @mandiraa_ent #OberoiMegaEnt @RosieIsComing @IKussum #GirishJohar @d_reshabh @keyurpandya19 @sanjeetyermal #PalakTiwariAsRosie”.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is said to be based on true events that took place in Gurugram and will centre around the disappearance of a woman in the city.

