It’s a sad feeling when someone’s particular favourite show comes to an end. Naagin 4 fans will soon experience this feeling as the finale episode is nearing. Starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai, the show has been in the news since the shoot resumed earlier this month.

It was amid the lockdown Ekta Kapoor confirmed that the fourth season would end soon. They are gearing up for the 5th season. So the actors have been the current season have been shooting for a grand finale. When the makers said the end would be promising, they meant it!

Naagin 4 finale episode will feature the actresses from the previous seasons. Joining Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai are Adaa Khan and Surbhi Jyoti. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress took to her Instagram to share a pic with other divas. The reunion is being termed as ‘Naagvansh’.

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma captioned the photo, “Naagvansh 🐍

@imrashamidesai @surbhijyoti @adaakhann”.

Just like Naagin 4 finale, the excitement is quite high for the fifth season. Recently, Ekta Kapoor shared the first poster of the fifth season. Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra will reportedly take the mantle ahead of this supernatural series.

