Actress Surveen Chawla will be making an appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023.

This marks Surveen’s second visit to the prestigious film festival, as she made her debut at Cannes in 2013 for her film ‘Ugly’.

Speaking on the same, Surveen Chawla said: “I am excited to be returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time! Cannes holds a special place in my heart, and it is an incredible honour to be a part of this iconic red carpet.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to attend one of the most prestigious events of the year attended by film enthusiasts, fashion experts, and the biggest names of the entertainment industry. I look forward to showcasing a part of our vibrant culture through a high fashion lens!,” Surveen Chawla said.

Several Bollywood personalities, including Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela and many more, have appeared on the red carpet there, putting in their best fashion foot forward.

