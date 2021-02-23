Sunny Leone uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram on Monday, sizzling in a yellow bikini.

Advertisement

In the snapshots, Sunny spends time in the pool, as she teases her followers on Instagram. She captioned her post saying: “Your Monday distraction.”

Advertisement

Sunny Leone was flooded with compliments from fans and received over 10 lakh likes within a few hours of release.

Sunny Leone has been giving fans a glimpse of her fun side while currently shooting in Kerala for the reality show MTV Splitsvilla. The actress has also kickstarted the first schedule of her debut fictional web show Anamika in Mumbai last month. The series is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Meanwhile, in the last week, Sunny shared some words of wisdom along with a clip she shared on social media. She posted a slow-mo video on Instagram. In the clip, Sunny is seen dressed in a mustard jumpsuit and is posing for the camera as she slowly falls into the pool. She wrote alongside the picture: “Poise is important even when you are falling down.”

Must Read: Mumbai Saga: John Abraham & Emraan Hashmi’s Gangster Drama Gets An Official Release Date! Masses, Are You Ready?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube